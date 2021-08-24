Live events on the horizon in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) Montrose has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Montrose area:

Haven Effect Duo Live @ Sideline's, Montrose, CO! Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 35 N Uncompahgre Ave, Montrose, CO

Haven Effect Duo returns to Sideline's in Montrose, CO for the PARTY of the weekend! Come hang out and have some drinks with an amazing crew and the stylings of Haven Effect setting the tone for...

Rhythm & Movement with Miss Leeann - Montrose, CO 2021 Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

Description Music and movement are critical for children's early brain development. Singing, and the rhythm and rhyme that happens with it, helps shape your child's social skills, vocabulary and...

Men’s Coffee Klatch Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1047 N 1st St, Montrose, CO

Come join the TRPC coffee klatch for a time of fellowship and coffee with the men of TRPC.

Gun Show Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1001 North 2nd Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Gun Show.... Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste Event Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1221 6450 Rd, Montrose, CO

In an effort to beautify the community and expand public services, the City of Montrose and Montrose County desire to host a one-time combined Residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection...