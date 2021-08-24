Live events Lewiston — what’s coming up

(LEWISTON, ID) Lewiston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

CHAS Mobile Clinic @ Lewis & Clark State College Welcome Fair Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 8th Ave, Lewiston, ID

CHAS Health will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines to new and returning Lewis & Clark State College students and staff during the annual Welcome Fair. Community members wanting the vaccine are...

QuickBooks Basics 1 & 2 Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: SBDC, 406 Main St, Lewiston, ID

Instructor: Judy Schumacher Accurate and timely accounting records can be critical to success. The IRS, lenders, potential buyers, and good decision making all require good bookkeeping. QuickBooks...

Kickin’ Up Dirt Barrel Race Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6601 Tammany Creek Rd, Lewiston, ID

$500 Added BRN4D Approved, Co-Sanction NBHA Sign up: 5:00 - 6:30pm Time only’s: 5:30 - 6:30pm Race starts at: 7pm Cookshack open. https://www.facebook.com/events/207591307535237/

Rogers Toyota SHOW & SHINE Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2203 16th Ave, Lewiston, ID

Enjoy an evening of unique vehicles with friends and family. Vote on your favorite vehicle throughout the night to crown a winner of 'People's Choice.'

13 and over Tacos! Lewiston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 504 Main St #240, Lewiston, ID

You can customize your background however you would like with this painting! This class will be led by instructor Myndie VanHorn and will last approximately 2 hours. Class begins at 6 pm. Please...