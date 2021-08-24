Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth events coming up

Posted by 
Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 7 days ago

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chatsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHZVT_0bbPgNPJ00

Golf Tournament

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 730 Witherow Bridge Rd, Chatsworth, GA

You are invited to our 7th annual 4-person select shot golf tournament. The entry fee is $65 per person. We are offering optional; $5 red tee, $5 long drive, and $5 closest to the pin. We will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2bpb_0bbPgNPJ00

Carter's Lake NPLD

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705

This event will consist of placing fish attractors, wood duck boxes, shoreline clean up, and also new tree management.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJDkN_0bbPgNPJ00

Broken Not Forgotten Women’s Conference

Chatsworth, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 40 Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth, GA 30705

Join us on the mountain for an all inclusive 2-night event of fellowship, healing and fresh fire messages from our beautiful guest speakers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fpi4C_0bbPgNPJ00

Hobby Nights

Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2708 Airport Rd, Dalton, GA

Welcome to our By-Weekly Hobby Nights! Our Hobby Nights are for anyone and for any hobby! - Want to paint, learn how to paint, or painting tips? - Want company while you sort through your card...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSUV4_0bbPgNPJ00

End of Summer Bash w/ Doc Martens Flannel Review

Dalton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Doc Martens Flannel Review bring the 90sRock hits back to Cold Creek

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
150
Followers
183
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatsworth, GA
Government
City
Chatsworth, GA
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Long Drive#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy