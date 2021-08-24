Chatsworth events coming up
(CHATSWORTH, GA) Chatsworth has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chatsworth:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 730 Witherow Bridge Rd, Chatsworth, GA
You are invited to our 7th annual 4-person select shot golf tournament. The entry fee is $65 per person. We are offering optional; $5 red tee, $5 long drive, and $5 closest to the pin. We will be...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705
This event will consist of placing fish attractors, wood duck boxes, shoreline clean up, and also new tree management.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 40 Blackhawk Trail, Chatsworth, GA 30705
Join us on the mountain for an all inclusive 2-night event of fellowship, healing and fresh fire messages from our beautiful guest speakers!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2708 Airport Rd, Dalton, GA
Welcome to our By-Weekly Hobby Nights! Our Hobby Nights are for anyone and for any hobby! - Want to paint, learn how to paint, or painting tips? - Want company while you sort through your card...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Doc Martens Flannel Review bring the 90sRock hits back to Cold Creek
