GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It may be game week, but before Fitz turns his attention to Kansas State vs. Stanford on Saturday, he has something on his mind. As he explains, as the story o Oklahoma and Texas betraying their fellow members of the Big 12 by announcing their intent to jump to the SEC, a number of members of the national media took great pleasure in dancing on the graves of the other eight members of the conference as if they had done something wrong. It's shown the true colors and lack of professionalism of many of these writers and pundits who cover college football.