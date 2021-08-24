The Motor City Car Crawl and Why It’s Important to Detroit Michigan

Among the many cars rebuilt from the classics and well-loved favorites from generations ago is the Ford Bronco, renovated to look even more modern than we had hoped, with plenty of features to keep us on the line waiting to know more. If you’ve seen the new Ford Bronco on the street, there is no doubt that it made you do a double-take, and it demands even more attention off-road. While the 2022 Ford Bronco looks very different from the original, Ford made several nods to the Bronco we knew and loved, and for next year’s model that includes a classic paint option: Eruption Green.