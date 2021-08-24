The Motor City Car Crawl and Why It’s Important to Detroit Michigan

Cancel
Detroit, Michigan was once considered the epicenter of auto manufacturing. The recently held Motor City Car Crawl reminded car lovers of what made the town so special. The all-new car show gave attendees the chance to see the automobiles available for sale in and around the Detroit metro area. While encouraging potential buyers to check out the local inventory, the free event was important to The Motor City.

