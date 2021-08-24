Cancel
Butte, MT

Butte calendar: What's coming up

Butte Times
Butte Times
 7 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Butte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2cJ6_0bbPgGEE00

Starry night in Butte

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Starry night in Butte! $25/person To register please pay online at marleyspaintparty.vpweb.com or TEXT 4912726 to pay at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ik5SB_0bbPgGEE00

Montana Veterinary Medical Association Summer Meeting

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT

MVMA Summer is the premier annual meeting in the state related to veterinary medical industry. This regional event is set to start on 27 August 2021, Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFFTV_0bbPgGEE00

1st Annual Butte Days Parade

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us to Celebrate Butte's Diverse Culture - Past, Present and Future! The First Annual Butte Days Parade from First Citizens to Fuel. About this Event Vision and Goal of Butte Days Parade is to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oK01R_0bbPgGEE00

Music on Main: F.O.G

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The fun begins at 6 pm to 9pm on Main Street between Granite and Broadway Streets. Kids can enjoy activities that are hosted by local non-profits. Kids 12 and under get free Shirley temples and $5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3FMw_0bbPgGEE00

Safe Sitter Butte

Butte, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 101 N Main St, Butte, MT

Not your ordinary babysitting class! August 24th from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at Butte 4 C's Class fee: $50 Register by August 18th. Call 683-7537 today! Registration is open for kids who have completed...

