Marquette events coming up

(MARQUETTE, MI) Marquette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marquette:

Spotlight Variety Show Auditions Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

NMU students are invited to audition for the Spotlight Variety Show! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. Auditions will be held in...

The Story Behind Their Clothes Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

UPAWS 11th Annual Rummage Sale Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2653 US-41, Marquette, MI

Animal shelter rummage sale. Rummage collections are Wednesdays, Aug 4, 11, 18, from 5 to 7 pm AND Saturdays, August 7, 14, 21, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Dinner with the Doctor: Stress Eating Management Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Dr. Maria Barreras will discuss how to train your mind to go for healthy alternatives when experiencing cravings during times of stress.

Revolve CC 2021 Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Revolve CC: A Creative Collaboration Conference in Marquette MI. Come learn and network with local and regional creatives from all media.