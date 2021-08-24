Cancel
Marquette, MI

Marquette events coming up

Marquette Daily
 7 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Marquette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marquette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38agQj_0bbPgESm00

Spotlight Variety Show Auditions

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

NMU students are invited to audition for the Spotlight Variety Show! Please read all of the below information carefully and email us at nmutd@nmu.edu with any questions. Auditions will be held in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8vu0_0bbPgESm00

The Story Behind Their Clothes

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ClBYx_0bbPgESm00

UPAWS 11th Annual Rummage Sale

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2653 US-41, Marquette, MI

Animal shelter rummage sale. Rummage collections are Wednesdays, Aug 4, 11, 18, from 5 to 7 pm AND Saturdays, August 7, 14, 21, from 11 am to 1 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOLnI_0bbPgESm00

Dinner with the Doctor: Stress Eating Management

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 502 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Dr. Maria Barreras will discuss how to train your mind to go for healthy alternatives when experiencing cravings during times of stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLddC_0bbPgESm00

Revolve CC 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 128 West Washington Street, Marquette, MI 49855

Revolve CC: A Creative Collaboration Conference in Marquette MI. Come learn and network with local and regional creatives from all media.

