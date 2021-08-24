Cancel
Garden City, KS

What’s up Garden City: Local events calendar

Garden City News Beat
 7 days ago

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAMdK_0bbPg98O00

Mini & Me - November

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come and bond with the little one in your life while painting a masterpiece!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrs8_0bbPg98O00

The Tumbleweed Festival

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Heartland Cancer Center is excited to sponsor this year's Tumbleweed Festival in Garden City on August 27-28, 2021. Be sure to keep a look out for our banner inside the event grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSlCX_0bbPg98O00

Roaring 20's Wine Tasting Event

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Flapper Girls & Dapper Guys! Come join us for an evening of Wine Tasting and fun! Featuring over 50 fine wines | Special liquor sampling sponsored by Reeve Cattle Co. | Beer Garden | Scotch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416H86_0bbPg98O00

Alebrije - A Papier Mache Workshop by T. Wasinger

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come learn about alebrijes with local artist T. Wasinger during this fun papier mache workshop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1qAV_0bbPg98O00

Mystery Writing Workshop

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Are you a writer wanting to hone your craft? Then join us for this workshop lead by local author Steven J. Kolbe! Steven will lead participants through the fundamentals of the genre. The group...

