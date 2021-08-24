What’s up Garden City: Local events calendar

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garden City:

Mini & Me - November Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come and bond with the little one in your life while painting a masterpiece!

The Tumbleweed Festival Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Heartland Cancer Center is excited to sponsor this year's Tumbleweed Festival in Garden City on August 27-28, 2021. Be sure to keep a look out for our banner inside the event grounds.

Roaring 20's Wine Tasting Event Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Flapper Girls & Dapper Guys! Come join us for an evening of Wine Tasting and fun! Featuring over 50 fine wines | Special liquor sampling sponsored by Reeve Cattle Co. | Beer Garden | Scotch...

Alebrije - A Papier Mache Workshop by T. Wasinger Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come learn about alebrijes with local artist T. Wasinger during this fun papier mache workshop!

Mystery Writing Workshop Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Are you a writer wanting to hone your craft? Then join us for this workshop lead by local author Steven J. Kolbe! Steven will lead participants through the fundamentals of the genre. The group...