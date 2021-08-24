What’s up Hinesville: Local events calendar

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinesville:

LCHS Softball JV/V vs Savannah Christian Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3216 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

LCHS Softball JV/V vs Savannah Christian When: Thu, August 26 , 4:00pm - 8:00pm Location: Liberty County High School

Yoga+Shop Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313

A great yoga class for beginners to cleanse the mind and soul followed by a pop up shop to get aromatherapy soaps to cleanse the body.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Business Expo & Job Fair Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Business Expo and Job Fair Friday, August 27th 10 am- 2 pm Liberty County Performing Arts Center Free to Attend Booths are $100 for Chamber members and $200 for non-members. Access a vendor form...

The 6th Annual UNSTOPPABLE FAITH Conference Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1370 Shaw Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

Greetings, Welcome to UNSTOPPABLE FAITH 2021! Our Keynote Speaker is Prophetess LaTara Tillman. Join Us and Recharge Your FAITH!