Hinesville, GA

What’s up Hinesville: Local events calendar

Hinesville Updates
 7 days ago

(HINESVILLE, GA) Hinesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hinesville:

LCHS Softball JV/V vs Savannah Christian

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3216 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

LCHS Softball JV/V vs Savannah Christian When: Thu, August 26 , 4:00pm - 8:00pm Location: Liberty County High School

Yoga+Shop

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Tupelo Trail, Hinesville, GA 31313

A great yoga class for beginners to cleanse the mind and soul followed by a pop up shop to get aromatherapy soaps to cleanse the body.

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 229 W. General Screven Way, Hinesville, GA 31313

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Business Expo & Job Fair

Hinesville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 E Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, GA

Business Expo and Job Fair Friday, August 27th 10 am- 2 pm Liberty County Performing Arts Center Free to Attend Booths are $100 for Chamber members and $200 for non-members. Access a vendor form...

The 6th Annual UNSTOPPABLE FAITH Conference

Hinesville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1370 Shaw Rd, Hinesville, GA 31313

Greetings, Welcome to UNSTOPPABLE FAITH 2021!  Our Keynote Speaker is Prophetess LaTara Tillman. Join Us and Recharge Your FAITH!

With Hinesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

