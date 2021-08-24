Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Beckley events coming soon

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZ21M_0bbPg6UD00

APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 24th year. The week-long festival includes a collaborative partnership of events such as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ao0O0_0bbPg6UD00

Involvement Fair

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn about the different Student Organizations on campus! What kind are there? When do they meet? What do they do!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLzDZ_0bbPg6UD00

Beckley Full Moon Bike/Walk

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Community Captains on the McManus Trail in Beckley at 8pm for a Full Moon Bike/Walk. Make sure you use the link below to sign your online waiver before you arrive. Participants will be asked...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdtLO_0bbPg6UD00

Open Flow / Mixed Levels

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 21 Mallard Ct, Beckley, WV

Instructor: Julie Pairing postures with breath we create a moving meditation while improving our strength, flexibility and balance. Prior yoga experience is helpful. Also called Vinyasa Yoga or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uehVk_0bbPg6UD00

Chuck Norris System FREE Karate Seminar

Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us for a FREE karate seminar with emphasis given to those with no experience. This event is for those age 13+ (including adults) and will be taught by Jason Wilcox who holds a 5th Degree...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley, WV
102
Followers
201
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Join Community Captains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy