Beckley events coming soon

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beckley:

APPALACHIAN FESTIVAL Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, the Appalachian Festival is now in its 24th year. The week-long festival includes a collaborative partnership of events such as...

Involvement Fair Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Learn about the different Student Organizations on campus! What kind are there? When do they meet? What do they do!

Beckley Full Moon Bike/Walk Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Community Captains on the McManus Trail in Beckley at 8pm for a Full Moon Bike/Walk. Make sure you use the link below to sign your online waiver before you arrive. Participants will be asked...

Open Flow / Mixed Levels Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 21 Mallard Ct, Beckley, WV

Instructor: Julie Pairing postures with breath we create a moving meditation while improving our strength, flexibility and balance. Prior yoga experience is helpful. Also called Vinyasa Yoga or...

Chuck Norris System FREE Karate Seminar Beckley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us for a FREE karate seminar with emphasis given to those with no experience. This event is for those age 13+ (including adults) and will be taught by Jason Wilcox who holds a 5th Degree...