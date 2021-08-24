Obituary for Larry Perry

Pat was called home by the Lord on August 7, 2021. Patricia Hernandez Aguilar, known by family and friends as Pat and Mamá to her granddaughters, was born November 16, 1953 in Loving, New Mexico to Ramon and Elva Hernandez. Pat was the second of five children and grew up in Loving, New Mexico. She graduated from Carlsbad High School and attended ENMU in Portales, New Mexico through the Upward Bound program, where she received her Associate Degree as a Dental Assistant. While in Portales, she met her husband, Ruben M. Aguilar, and they were wed on July 6, 1974 in Carlsbad. Ruben and Pat had two children, Jared and Liana. Pat was well known and made many friends during her retail career as a manager for various companies, most notably Western Warehouse and Tractor Supply Company. Everybody who knew Pat was aware of her love for George Strait and all of his music. Seeing George Strait in concert multiple times were some of her fondest memories. Pat loved her granddaughters immensely and spending time with them brought her so much joy. She was an extremely strong and tough person and fought until her last breath.