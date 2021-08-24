Live events on the horizon in Laramie

(LARAMIE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Laramie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laramie:

Wildermiss Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 710 E. Garfrield st, Laramie, WY 82070

Wildermiss returns to Laramie. You won't want to miss this show!1

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Laramie Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Laramie, WY 82073

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

August Community NoW Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This is a Community Night of Worship for The Church of Laramie. Everyone is welcome and invited. We seek to provide a unified musical worship experience for anyone seeking God in the Laramie...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BOND'S Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 411 South 2nd Street, Laramie, WY 82070

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

RIDING BICYCLES IN THE RAIN by Erin Considine Laramie, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 710 E garfield suite 110, Laramie, WY 82070

A partnership with Laramie Interfaith; Directed by Andrew Thornton; Featuring Justen Glover, Darin Hill, Kim Lockhart, Alison Quaggin Harkin