Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, NM

Coming soon: Carlsbad events

Posted by 
Carlsbad Dispatch
Carlsbad Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are lining up on the Carlsbad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cI3i4_0bbPg0Br00

Bart Crow

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bart Crow is playing at Heritage Plaza on August 28, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQ6iA_0bbPg0Br00

Agricultural Science Center at Artesia Annual Field Day

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Explore all upcoming agricultural science events in Artesia, New Mexico, find information & tickets for upcoming agricultural science events happening in Artesia, New Mexico.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQHK5_0bbPg0Br00

Church Workday

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4103 W Texas St, Carlsbad, NM

Church Workday Please help us clean out an old storage shed, level some ground areas, install rain gutters and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bIks_0bbPg0Br00

Carlsbad, NM - Traveling Comic Book Store

Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Happening at the Stevens Inn in Carlsbad, NM! Everything you can find at a comic book store. Hours are 10am-4pm. Admission is $1 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free. The admission is also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VvFA_0bbPg0Br00

Western Bank Pro-Am

Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2701 W Richey Ave, Artesia, NM

This is a two-day pro-am event at Artesia Country Club. $200 entry fee. 4-person teams. Pros play own ball, ams select drive. 100% of pros paid. Contact Juan Jimenez at Artesia Country Club to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad, NM
85
Followers
177
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Artesia, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
City
Artesia, NM
Carlsbad, NM
Government
City
Carlsbad, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artesia Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy