Coming soon: Carlsbad events

(CARLSBAD, NM) Live events are lining up on the Carlsbad calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carlsbad:

Bart Crow Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bart Crow is playing at Heritage Plaza on August 28, 2021

Agricultural Science Center at Artesia Annual Field Day Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Explore all upcoming agricultural science events in Artesia, New Mexico, find information & tickets for upcoming agricultural science events happening in Artesia, New Mexico.

Church Workday Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4103 W Texas St, Carlsbad, NM

Church Workday Please help us clean out an old storage shed, level some ground areas, install rain gutters and more.

Carlsbad, NM - Traveling Comic Book Store Carlsbad, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Happening at the Stevens Inn in Carlsbad, NM! Everything you can find at a comic book store. Hours are 10am-4pm. Admission is $1 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free. The admission is also...

Western Bank Pro-Am Artesia, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2701 W Richey Ave, Artesia, NM

This is a two-day pro-am event at Artesia Country Club. $200 entry fee. 4-person teams. Pros play own ball, ams select drive. 100% of pros paid. Contact Juan Jimenez at Artesia Country Club to...