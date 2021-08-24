Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Live events on the horizon in Sedalia

Posted by 
Sedalia News Flash
Sedalia News Flash
 7 days ago

(SEDALIA, MO) Live events are coming to Sedalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sedalia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bjGI_0bbPfzTM00

Live @ The Doo Southside!!

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Live @ The Doo Southside!! is on Facebook. To connect with Live @ The Doo Southside!!, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKHUc_0bbPfzTM00

Three Day Wedding Event

Mora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 30455 Pacific School Rd, Mora, MO

Three Day Wedding Event during the week, Outdoor Venue in use on Monday 23rd.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msKoP_0bbPfzTM00

Cole Camp Fair

Cole Camp, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 W Junge St, Cole Camp, MO

Street fair with beautiful parade of floats, carnival on midway, free stage entertainment, exhibits, beer garden, teen garden, adult and children's games.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI1EZ_0bbPfzTM00

SFCC Theatre Presents: MURDER BALLAD

Sedalia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3201 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301

SFCC Theatre is proud to present MURDER BALLAD Book by Julia Jordan Music and Lyrics by Juliana Nash Directed by Kristen Henning

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQxla_0bbPfzTM00

Sedalia Area Farmers Market

Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sedalia, MO

Eat Local. Eat Green. Market held in the Nocor Directors Pavilion Farmers Market open Tuesday and Friday through October 29, 2021 except during the Missouri State Fair in August. Brenda Raetz...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia News Flash

Sedalia, MO
67
Followers
199
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sedalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mo Eat Local#The Missouri State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy