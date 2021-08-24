Live events on the horizon in Sedalia

(SEDALIA, MO) Live events are coming to Sedalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sedalia area:

Live @ The Doo Southside!! Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Live @ The Doo Southside!! is on Facebook. To connect with Live @ The Doo Southside!!, join Facebook today.

Three Day Wedding Event Mora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 30455 Pacific School Rd, Mora, MO

Three Day Wedding Event during the week, Outdoor Venue in use on Monday 23rd.

Cole Camp Fair Cole Camp, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 W Junge St, Cole Camp, MO

Street fair with beautiful parade of floats, carnival on midway, free stage entertainment, exhibits, beer garden, teen garden, adult and children's games.

SFCC Theatre Presents: MURDER BALLAD Sedalia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3201 West 16th Street, Sedalia, MO 65301

SFCC Theatre is proud to present MURDER BALLAD Book by Julia Jordan Music and Lyrics by Juliana Nash Directed by Kristen Henning

Sedalia Area Farmers Market Sedalia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sedalia, MO

Eat Local. Eat Green. Market held in the Nocor Directors Pavilion Farmers Market open Tuesday and Friday through October 29, 2021 except during the Missouri State Fair in August. Brenda Raetz...