Live events on the horizon in Durango

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are coming to Durango.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

Taco Tuesday Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 431 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO

T-N-T. Join us for Durango's Original Taco Tuesday. $2.60 Tecates and Carne Asada Tacos for just $2.25 on Tuesdays.

Concerts in The Plaza Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 65 Mercado St #250, Durango, CO

Events at Three Springs typically take place in Three Springs Plaza which is located at 175 Mercado Street, Durango. Three Springs Plaza is a beautiful grassy area with a stage for our Concerts In...

October 28th to November 6th 2021 Rocky Mountain Sportsman's Getaway Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Lime Creek Road, Durango, CO 81301

​You’re invited to a beautiful Rocky Mountain setting to enjoy the outdoors during the Colorado 2nd big game rifle season.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Durango, CO 81301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

DEK Hockey Clinic Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO

For players with birth years 2017-2009 $60 per player Come learn or work on your hockey skills with the new hockey director Alain Lemieux. What is it? Basically hockey on foot, no skates All...