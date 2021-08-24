Live events on the horizon in Durango
(DURANGO, CO) Live events are coming to Durango.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 431 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO
T-N-T. Join us for Durango's Original Taco Tuesday. $2.60 Tecates and Carne Asada Tacos for just $2.25 on Tuesdays.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 65 Mercado St #250, Durango, CO
Events at Three Springs typically take place in Three Springs Plaza which is located at 175 Mercado Street, Durango. Three Springs Plaza is a beautiful grassy area with a stage for our Concerts In...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: Lime Creek Road, Durango, CO 81301
You’re invited to a beautiful Rocky Mountain setting to enjoy the outdoors during the Colorado 2nd big game rifle season.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Durango, CO 81301
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO
For players with birth years 2017-2009 $60 per player Come learn or work on your hockey skills with the new hockey director Alain Lemieux. What is it? Basically hockey on foot, no skates All...
Comments / 0