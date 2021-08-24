Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Live events on the horizon in Durango

Posted by 
Durango Post
Durango Post
 7 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) Live events are coming to Durango.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Durango:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scHsR_0bbPfyad00

Taco Tuesday

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 431 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO

T-N-T. Join us for Durango's Original Taco Tuesday. $2.60 Tecates and Carne Asada Tacos for just $2.25 on Tuesdays.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5j6O_0bbPfyad00

Concerts in The Plaza

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 65 Mercado St #250, Durango, CO

Events at Three Springs typically take place in Three Springs Plaza which is located at 175 Mercado Street, Durango. Three Springs Plaza is a beautiful grassy area with a stage for our Concerts In...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357BMt_0bbPfyad00

October 28th to November 6th 2021 Rocky Mountain Sportsman's Getaway

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Lime Creek Road, Durango, CO 81301

​You’re invited to a beautiful Rocky Mountain setting to enjoy the outdoors during the Colorado 2nd big game rifle season.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqkif_0bbPfyad00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Durango, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Durango, CO 81301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Wyx4_0bbPfyad00

DEK Hockey Clinic

Durango, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Florida Rd, Durango, CO

For players with birth years 2017-2009 $60 per player Come learn or work on your hockey skills with the new hockey director Alain Lemieux. What is it? Basically hockey on foot, no skates All...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Durango Post

Durango Post

Durango, CO
67
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Taco Tuesday#Mercado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy