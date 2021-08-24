Cancel
Tehachapi, CA

Events on the Tehachapi calendar

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 7 days ago

(TEHACHAPI, CA) Live events are lining up on the Tehachapi calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tehachapi area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOoFM_0bbPfu3j00

Track or Treat by Subious Bros

Rosamond, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3500 75th Street West, Rosamond, CA 93560

This Uprising Track Day Event is set to take place OCT, 31ST at the Legendary Raceway, Willow Springs Raceway Horse Thief Miles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plYyx_0bbPfu3j00

Community Blood Drive!

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1100 Magellan Dr, Tehachapi, CA

Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Houchin Blood bank will host a Blood Drive. This Blood Drive will be hosted on Wednesday, August, 25th Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Location: 1100 Magellan Dr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONSTV_0bbPfu3j00

Ordered Governmentauction.com Liquidation

Tehachapi, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 20437 Brian Way, Tehachapi, CA

515 lots featured in Ordered Governmentauction.com Liquidation on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 by GovernmentAuction in CA, featuring 2020 Dodgers World Series Commemorative Memorabilia, 1878 $2.50 U.S...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qazbl_0bbPfu3j00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Mojave, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Santa Barbara, CA 93501

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPQHl_0bbPfu3j00

Road to paradise

Golden Hills, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Golden Hills, CA

Join me for step-by-step instructions for the painting "road to paradise" all materials provided to paint Seats $20 a person Painting is from 6 to 8:00 p.m. feel free to come early and grab a seat...

