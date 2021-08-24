Thomasville calendar: Events coming up

(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Thomasville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thomasville:

Pistol 101 with Florida Concealed Carry Class Thomasville, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757

Pistol 101 with Florida Concealed Weapons License. This class is designed for the new gun owner or the inexperienced shooter.

Oncology Support Program - New Patient Chemotherapy Orientation Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 919 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA

Patients learn what to expect when beginning chemotherapy, including side effects and symptoms. Family members of patients are encouraged to attend as well.

Thomasville State Farmers Market Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 502 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PM Location: 502 Smith Avenue

Kingdom Investors – Thomasville, GA Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 19459 US-19, Thomasville, GA

Kingdom Investors chapter in Thomasville, GA, USA, is holding its biweekly meeting. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4BABAA2CA2FDC34-kiatksam10



Kids Fishing Event at River Creek WMA Thomasville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 871 US-84 BUS, Thomasville, GA

Come join us for a fun day of fishing! This event is for kids age 15 and under. We will have limited fishing equipment/bait - so please bring your own if you have it!