Thomasville calendar: Events coming up
(THOMASVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Thomasville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thomasville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 245 County Farm Road, Thomasville, GA 31757
Pistol 101 with Florida Concealed Weapons License. This class is designed for the new gun owner or the inexperienced shooter.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 919 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA
Patients learn what to expect when beginning chemotherapy, including side effects and symptoms. Family members of patients are encouraged to attend as well.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 502 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PM Location: 502 Smith Avenue
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 19459 US-19, Thomasville, GA
Kingdom Investors chapter in Thomasville, GA, USA, is holding its biweekly meeting. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4BABAA2CA2FDC34-kiatksam10 \n
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 871 US-84 BUS, Thomasville, GA
Come join us for a fun day of fishing! This event is for kids age 15 and under. We will have limited fishing equipment/bait - so please bring your own if you have it!
