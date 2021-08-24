Live events coming up in Tifton

(TIFTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Tifton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tifton area:

BHMS Softball: Fitzgerald vs Worth Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1305 N Isabella St, Sylvester, GA

The BHMS Softball Team has an away conference game against Worth County.

*No Charge Free Play Sunday from 1pm-5pm at The Zone Collectibles & More* Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St S, Tifton, GA

"No Charge Free Play Sundays" at The Zone Collectibles & More from 1-5pm ...The Zone Collectibles & More along with Dragon Dai the GM Dojo are happy to host Our "No Charge Free Play Sundays" for...

Kids at Art Tifton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Kids at Art at 255 Love Ave, Tifton, GA 31794-4469, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Sylvester-Worth County Business Expo Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:01 PM

The Sylvester Worth County Chamber be hosting a Business Expo on August 26, 2021 at 301 E. Franklin Street (Behind the Chamber Annex) Join us for an evening of: Networking - Get to know the...

Worth Co. Longbeards, GA Sylvester, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Rebecca Dr, Sylvester, GA

Worth Co. Longbeards, GATickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $100.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor and Guest: $310.00JAKES under 6yrs: $15.00