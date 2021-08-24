Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcadia, FL

What’s up Arcadia: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Arcadia Post
Arcadia Post
 7 days ago

(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzMLc_0bbPfqWp00

South West Florida Horse Rescue Group Volunteer Activity

Punta Gorda, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: SR 31, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

Group Volunteer Activity at South West Florida Horse Rescue in North Fort Myers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035l7c_0bbPfqWp00

Breast Cancer Awareness Run

Arcadia, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4313 FL-70, Arcadia, FL

Breast Cancer Awareness Run is on Facebook. To connect with Breast Cancer Awareness Run, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtmHF_0bbPfqWp00

UF/IFAS Range Cattle REC Field Day - Sponsorship & Trade Show

Ona, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865

We are currently seeking sponsors / trade show participants for our Oct. 7 Field Day.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ysz1d_0bbPfqWp00

TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33954

LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!!  TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021 - SAT, SEPT 4TH 2021  AT CC FAIRGROUNDS - FAMILY FUN - LIVE CARIBBEAN MUSIC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3l3J_0bbPfqWp00

Cattlewomen's College: Cattle Management for Women

Ona, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865

Are you interested in learning more about cattle management for your operation? Register soon as space is limited to 40 participants.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Arcadia Post

Arcadia Post

Arcadia, FL
45
Followers
177
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arcadia Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ona, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Port Charlotte, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Arcadia, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Labor Day Weekend#West Florida#Field Day#Ona Fl 33865 Are
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy