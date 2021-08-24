What’s up Arcadia: Local events calendar
(ARCADIA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Arcadia calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Arcadia:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: SR 31, Punta Gorda, FL 33982
Group Volunteer Activity at South West Florida Horse Rescue in North Fort Myers.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 4313 FL-70, Arcadia, FL
Breast Cancer Awareness Run is on Facebook. To connect with Breast Cancer Awareness Run, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865
We are currently seeking sponsors / trade show participants for our Oct. 7 Field Day.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33954
LABOR DAY WEEKEND!!! TASTES & SOUNDS of the ISLANDS 2021 - SAT, SEPT 4TH 2021 AT CC FAIRGROUNDS - FAMILY FUN - LIVE CARIBBEAN MUSIC
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 3401 Experiment Station, Ona, FL 33865
Are you interested in learning more about cattle management for your operation? Register soon as space is limited to 40 participants.
