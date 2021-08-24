Cancel
Greenville, TX

Live events coming up in Greenville

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
(GREENVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

Sean McConnell

Greenville, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3648 Co Rd 2132, Greenville, TX

All the information about Sean McConnell at Caddo Creek Event Venue and Music Hall on 26-08-2021. Information, Artists, Start time and related Playlists.

Texan Theater Dinner Party featuring Jay Johnson & Bob $99

Greenville, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2712 Lee St, Greenville, TX

$99 Come out to the Texan Theater for a one-of-a-kind dinner party you will not get anywhere else. One price gets everything, a gourmet four course dinner, full VIP treatment and a one-of-a-kind...

August 26th Paint Party

Greenville, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: US-380, Greenville, TX

My next Paint Party is now live for ticket sales! Hope to see you there on August 26th! Want to host a private party? Gather six or more guests and let's chat...

Live Music at Empty Glass Steakhouse & Saloon

Greenville, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2808 Lee St, Greenville, TX

Enjoy live music on the outdoor patio or indoor stage each Friday & Saturday night at 8:00 pm at the Empty Glass Steakhouse & Saloon. Check their Facebook page for the lineup of artists.

Greenville Farmer’s Market at Market Square

Greenville, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2500 Bois D Arc St, Greenville, TX

Market hours are 8:00 am – noon and it’s held at Market Square, on the far eastern end of Lee Street in Downtown. Our Farmer’s Market is very special and unique, because everything sold there is...

With Greenville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

