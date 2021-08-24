Cancel
Ardmore, OK

Coming soon: Ardmore events

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 7 days ago

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ardmore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ardmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33og5Z_0bbPfmF900

Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart

Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1211 North Commerce Street, #35, Ardmore, OK 73401

Don't miss a rare chance to meet WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUug6_0bbPfmF900

Kevin Costner & The Modern West

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 W Broadway St, Ardmore, OK

Buy Kevin Costner & The Modern West tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 7:30 pm at Heritage Hall - OK in Ardmore, OK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnBNv_0bbPfmF900

RACE FOR TIME Car Show, FunFest & Races

Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2897 U.S. 77, Ardmore, OK 73401

It's a RACE TO BEAT CHILDHOOD CANCER starting with our Car Show & Fun Fest, followed by a Night of Racing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyFaJ_0bbPfmF900

The Zeppelin Project

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

The Zeppelin Project is back and ready to give you 3 hours of pure Led Zeppelin. These guys are damn good at what they do. Make your reservations now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tdr68_0bbPfmF900

Security Guard Phase 2 - Session 1 - John Randolph

Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Topics include Practicing Public Relations, Performing Fixed Post Duties, Patrolling, Investigating Security Incidents and Terrorism Awareness.

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
48
Followers
203
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

