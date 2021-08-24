Coming soon: Ardmore events

(ARDMORE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ardmore calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ardmore:

Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1211 North Commerce Street, #35, Ardmore, OK 73401

Don't miss a rare chance to meet WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart!

Kevin Costner & The Modern West Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 W Broadway St, Ardmore, OK

Buy Kevin Costner & The Modern West tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 7:30 pm at Heritage Hall - OK in Ardmore, OK.

RACE FOR TIME Car Show, FunFest & Races Ardmore, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2897 U.S. 77, Ardmore, OK 73401

It's a RACE TO BEAT CHILDHOOD CANCER starting with our Car Show & Fun Fest, followed by a Night of Racing!

The Zeppelin Project Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 24 Mill St SE, Ardmore, OK

The Zeppelin Project is back and ready to give you 3 hours of pure Led Zeppelin. These guys are damn good at what they do. Make your reservations now!

Security Guard Phase 2 - Session 1 - John Randolph Ardmore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2610 Sam Noble Pkwy, Ardmore, OK

Topics include Practicing Public Relations, Performing Fixed Post Duties, Patrolling, Investigating Security Incidents and Terrorism Awareness.