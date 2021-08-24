Searcy events coming up

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searcy area:

PECS Level 1 Training: In-person & Virtual Searcy, AR

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 915 E. Market Ave, Searcy, AR 72149

Learn how to use the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS)!

White County Central School District Community Vaccine Event Judsonia, AR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3259 AR-157, Judsonia, AR

FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be given. Sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health

Downtown Searcy Bank - Furnishings & Fixtures — Cargile Auctions Searcy, AR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

10% Buyer's Premium. Items can be previewed at auction location, 200 W. Race St., Searcy, AR on Thursday, August 19th, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Local pick up & checkout at auction location, 200 W...

Substitute Teacher for Heber Springs School District Heber Springs, AR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1100 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Be a Substitute Teacher About this Event We'll help you with your application and explain the steps for your background check.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Heber Springs, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1099 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Rebecca Cockrell, Facilitator501-270-3234 Click Here For Registration