Searcy, AR

Searcy events coming up

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) Searcy is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Searcy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114vog_0bbPflMQ00

PECS Level 1 Training: In-person & Virtual

Searcy, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 915 E. Market Ave, Searcy, AR 72149

Learn how to use the Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TfG1_0bbPflMQ00

White County Central School District Community Vaccine Event

Judsonia, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3259 AR-157, Judsonia, AR

FREE COVID Vaccine Clinic. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be given. Sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health You may also like the following events from AFMC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbFp5_0bbPflMQ00

Downtown Searcy Bank - Furnishings & Fixtures — Cargile Auctions

Searcy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

10% Buyer's Premium. Items can be previewed at auction location, 200 W. Race St., Searcy, AR on Thursday, August 19th, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. Local pick up & checkout at auction location, 200 W...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqz8V_0bbPflMQ00

Substitute Teacher for Heber Springs School District

Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1100 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Be a Substitute Teacher About this Event We'll help you with your application and explain the steps for your background check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w2hi_0bbPflMQ00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1099 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Rebecca Cockrell, Facilitator501-270-3234 Click Here For Registration

Searcy Dispatch

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

