Live events on the horizon in Paris

(PARIS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Paris calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paris area:

Rodeo of Savings Sales Event! Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3411 NE Loop 286, Paris, TX

We've rounded up the best deals for you with NO payments and NOTHING down until December 2021!

5k Fun Run for Dean Paris, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 950 East Austin Street, Paris, TX 75460

Aerofit Health Club is hosting a 5k run/walk to help raise funds for Dean's outdoor dream area.

Back-to-School Bash! Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1771 Bonham St, Paris, TX

Back-to-School Bash! is on Facebook. To connect with Back-to-School Bash!, join Facebook today.

Paris Body Art Expo 2021 Paris, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2025 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX

- 4th Annual Tattoo Expo -Bringing together some of the best tattoo artists from all over Texas and Oklahoma. Giving away over 1k in FREE TATTOOS over the three day event! You can book an...

Launch of Man Church Bogata, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 N Main St, Bogata, TX

Men of the Bogata, TX area, join us as we kick off Man Church. Man Church is a ministry specific for the men of our day.