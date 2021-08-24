Cancel
Somerset, KY

Events on the Somerset calendar

 7 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Somerset:

After School Art Club Sign Ups

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are now accepting applications for Creative Corner's After School Art Club. You may stop by Creative Corner for a paper information/application or private messager Juanita Crowder Lawson on...

Lake Cumberland Air Show

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W O. Newell Dr, Somerset, KY

Lake Cumberland Air Show – Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, 500 W O Newel Dr. Somerset, KY, 1pm-4pm. The 2021 Lake Cumberland Air Show takes flight Sunday, August 29 at the Lake Cumberland...

First Responders Chaplaincy/Ministry Training Level 1 - Somerset, KY

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2135 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset, KY

Oak Hill Baptist Church, 2135 Oak Hill Road, Somerset, KY 42503 US - Friday, Aug 27, 2021 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM EDT

Somernites Cruise, (Mustang Alley)

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 236 E Mt Vernon St, Somerset, KY

Somernites Cruise Super Cruise Weekend & Mustang Alley – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites...

Somerset Farmers Market

Somerset, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4150 US-27, Somerset, KY

Season: Summer Market Hours:May, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 2pm June - October, 2021Wednesday and Saturdays, 8AM - 2PMLocation: Somerset Mall Parking Lot, 4150

