Events on the Somerset calendar
(SOMERSET, KY) Somerset has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Somerset:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
We are now accepting applications for Creative Corner's After School Art Club. You may stop by Creative Corner for a paper information/application or private messager Juanita Crowder Lawson on...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 500 W O. Newell Dr, Somerset, KY
Lake Cumberland Air Show – Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, 500 W O Newel Dr. Somerset, KY, 1pm-4pm. The 2021 Lake Cumberland Air Show takes flight Sunday, August 29 at the Lake Cumberland...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 2135 Oak Hill Rd, Somerset, KY
Oak Hill Baptist Church, 2135 Oak Hill Road, Somerset, KY 42503 US - Friday, Aug 27, 2021 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM EDT
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 236 E Mt Vernon St, Somerset, KY
Somernites Cruise Super Cruise Weekend & Mustang Alley – Downtown Somerset - Join us every 4th Saturday, April through October, in Somerset “The Car Cruise Capital of Kentucky” for Somernites...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 4150 US-27, Somerset, KY
Season: Summer Market Hours:May, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 2pm June - October, 2021Wednesday and Saturdays, 8AM - 2PMLocation: Somerset Mall Parking Lot, 4150
