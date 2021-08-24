Wentzville calendar: Events coming up

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wentzville:

BNI P3 Stack Day - Residential Mortgage Lender Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1543 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO

BNI - Premier Power Partners (P3) has an opening for the coveted Residential Mortgage Lender position, and we're planning a stack day to fill that spot! Please register here to attend...

Guys Night Out w/ The Rizzuto Show Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 49 Wentzville Bluffs Dr, Wentzville, MO

Happy Pointfest season!! We are teaming up with our friends at The Rizzuto Show & 105.7 The Point and Bud Light Seltzer to give you PLENTY of chances to win your way into the show featuring...

August 28 – Three Rivers Picnic and Silent Auction Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 560 Interstate Dr, Wentzville, MO

Please join us on Saturday August 28th 10 am to 2 pm at St. Charles County Park – Quail Ridge (Pavilion #5) Zero Cost to Attend Meet or see your “old friends” and club members. Participate in […]

Wentzville Beer, Wine, & Food Festival 2021 Wentzville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 24 East Pitman Avenue, Wentzville, MO 63385

We're returning during Wentzville's 2021 Fall Festival! From Noon - 5pm on Saturday, Sept.18th featuring regional beer, wine, & food!

Haitian Voodoo Flag Workshop Wentzville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Create a fun and easy Haitian-style fabric banner? No skills necessary. Please bring fabric scissors, sewing needle an thread (any color), fabric glue (if you have it). All other materials will be...