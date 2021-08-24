Cancel
Pahrump, NV

Coming soon: Pahrump events

Pahrump News Flash
 7 days ago

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are lining up on the Pahrump calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pahrump area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0SLF_0bbPfYpr00

Fall Festival

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjyOs_0bbPfYpr00

Sacred Goddess Circle

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 73 South Escondido Canyon Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Sacred Goddess Circle. Share in the magic of sisterhood, of healing our sister wounds and staking a claim in the sacred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HGjLQ_0bbPfYpr00

A Day to Remember - Car Show

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nn2Ge_0bbPfYpr00

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb at 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060-1585, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu9Y4_0bbPfYpr00

USA Basketball Women in the Game - Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Coming Soon, Las Vegas, NV 89138

USA Basketball Women in the Game is a professional development conference for women seeking careers in the sports industry.

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

