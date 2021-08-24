Coming soon: Pahrump events
(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are lining up on the Pahrump calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pahrump area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060
Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 73 South Escondido Canyon Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138
Sacred Goddess Circle. Share in the magic of sisterhood, of healing our sister wounds and staking a claim in the sacred.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048
Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
The Knight Raiders at The Hubb at 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060-1585, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: Coming Soon, Las Vegas, NV 89138
USA Basketball Women in the Game is a professional development conference for women seeking careers in the sports industry.
