Coming soon: Pahrump events

(PAHRUMP, NV) Live events are lining up on the Pahrump calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pahrump area:

Fall Festival Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free

Sacred Goddess Circle Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 73 South Escondido Canyon Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Sacred Goddess Circle. Share in the magic of sisterhood, of healing our sister wounds and staking a claim in the sacred.

A Day to Remember - Car Show Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 681 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89048

Welcome ladies and gentleman, children of all ages! Freaks of Nature is excited to invite you to A Day to Remember Car Show!

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

The Knight Raiders at The Hubb at 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV 89060-1585, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 am

USA Basketball Women in the Game - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Coming Soon, Las Vegas, NV 89138

USA Basketball Women in the Game is a professional development conference for women seeking careers in the sports industry.