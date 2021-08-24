Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston events coming up

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 7 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewiston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMQfw_0bbPfUIx00

Music in the Parks Series - August

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Disclaimer: this is an all ages event, but there may be some language or content some parents find inappropriate for children. Please use your judgment. Live Music by local original artists Free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025a2v_0bbPfUIx00

The Studio Art Walk August

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Studio Art Walk August at The Studio, 291 Lisbon St, Lewiston, ME, US 04240, Lewiston, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYjuB_0bbPfUIx00

Crafting Relaxation: Homemade Bath Salts and Votive Candle Holders

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 200 Lisbon St, Lewiston, ME

Relax and Unwind at the Library with Crafting Relaxation! Make your own bath salts infused with dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils and decorate a votive candle holder to take home and treat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFk8y_0bbPfUIx00

Dave Rowe and Friends

Lewiston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 46 Cedar St, Lewiston, ME

Join the legendary Dave Rowe on August 27 at 7:30pm. Along with Troy Bennett of the Squid Jiggers and special guest fiddler, Edward Howe. Do not miss your last chance to see Dave Rowe before he...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpdA7_0bbPfUIx00

Wines of Northern Italy Wine Class

Lewiston, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 84 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

We will explore the wines of northern Italy to include , Piedmont, Lombardy, Alto Adige, Veneto & Friuli.

Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

