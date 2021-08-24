Cancel
Palestine, TX

Palestine calendar: Coming events

Palestine Post
Palestine Post
 7 days ago

(PALESTINE, TX) Live events are coming to Palestine.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Palestine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu1Iw_0bbPfTQE00

Snake Avoidance Clinic

Frankston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Wayne Lain, of snakebreaker.com, specializes in training pets and hunting dogs to avoid dangerous snakes. He uses live Rattlesnakes,Copperheads and Water Moccasins(When available) that have been...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGanr_0bbPfTQE00

TeamKID Adult Meeting

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 3400 US-79, Palestine, TX

If you work in the various ministries associated with TeamKID (bus, meal, TeamKID leader), please attend this meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwGDP_0bbPfTQE00

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice at Palestine Workforce Solutions

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2000 TX-256 Loop #18, Palestine, TX

TDCJ will be accepting applications at the Palestine Workforce Solution or apply today at www.tdcj.texas.gov/co About this Event The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z10fS_0bbPfTQE00

Jàcksonville High School Class of 1991 30 Year Reu

Jacksonville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 980 County Road 1705, Jacksonville, TX 75766

It has been 10 years since we got together as a group. We are overdue for some catching up time. Will be an evening to remember.

Small Group Bible Study

Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3400 US-79, Palestine, TX

Join us for small group Bible study for every age group.

