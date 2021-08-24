Cancel
Waycross, GA

Waycross calendar: Coming events

Waycross Today
 7 days ago

(WAYCROSS, GA) Waycross is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waycross:

Meteor Showers and S'mores

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5653 Laura Walker Rd, Waycross, GA

Join us as we gather around the campfire to roast s'mores while we watch the meteor shower occurring this evening. Bring binoculars, insect repellent, flashlight, bottled water, and a blanket to...

Leonid & Friends

Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

This incredible 11-piece tribute band has over 500,000 followers across social media and has had an astonishing 100 million+ video views.

Ware County

Waycross, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 700 Victory Dr, Waycross, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Ware County, hosted by Ware County High School in Waycross GA. Starting Thursday, August 26th.

SERVSAFE MANAGER CERTIFICATION (CPTC WAYCROSS)

Waycross, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Continuing Education, 1701 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, GA 31503

Georgia requires at least one food service manager on staff who has successfully completed a food safety training program.

2021 4-H Kickoff Celebration

Alma, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

It's back to school time for Bacon county 4-H'ers. Please let us know if you plan to attend!!

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

