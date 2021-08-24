Cancel
Oxford, MS

Events on the Oxford calendar

Oxford News Flash
 7 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Live events are coming to Oxford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007Ijo_0bbPfQm300

Lazer Tag & Dinner

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655

Laser tag and free dinner at First Baptist Church in Oxford for Students at the University of Mississippi and Northwest Community College

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQzYV_0bbPfQm300

Oxford Real Estate Classes

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 9 Industrial Park Drive, Oxford, MS 38655

The Real Estate Training Institute is approved by the Mississippi Real Estate Commission to instruct real estate courses.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEaRI_0bbPfQm300

Larkin Poe

Oxford, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1006 Van Buren Ave, Oxford, MS 38655

Larkin Poe live at The Lyric Oxford on Friday, November 5th, 2021

Learn More

