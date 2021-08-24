Oswego calendar: Events coming up

(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Oswego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oswego:

FRC Walk 4 Life 2021 Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 157 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join the Family Resource Center on September 25th for a 1 mile walk... The Walk 4 LIFE!

Store Hiring Event: Oswego, NY Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 445 NY-104, Oswego, NY

Join us for an in-store hiring event at the Oswego, NY Lowe’s location. The Lowe's team will be hiring for all roles in the front and back of the store. Apply online at jobs.lowes.com or on-site...

Anthony Joseph 'Swingtet' Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 41 Lake Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Anthony Joseph 'Swingtet' returns to kick off our 2021 Fall Season!

Retreat Day Sewing & MORE at Colloca Estate Wed. August 25th 9-5 SHARE Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 142 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

Special Event: Retreat Day Sewing and MORE at Colloca Estate Winery & Lake Effect Vineyard, Fairhaven, NY! Mark your calendars and register to reserve your seat! Date: Wednesday, August 25th Time...

McConnell at Spencer's Ali Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 126 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

McConnell at Spencer's Ali is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Spencer's Ali, join Facebook today.