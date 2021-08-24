Cancel
Oswego, NY

Oswego calendar: Events coming up

Oswego Post
Oswego Post
 7 days ago

(OSWEGO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Oswego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oswego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpa78_0bbPfPtK00

FRC Walk 4 Life 2021

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 157 Liberty Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Join the Family Resource Center on September 25th for a 1 mile walk... The Walk 4 LIFE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFp6w_0bbPfPtK00

Store Hiring Event: Oswego, NY

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 445 NY-104, Oswego, NY

Join us for an in-store hiring event at the Oswego, NY Lowe’s location. The Lowe's team will be hiring for all roles in the front and back of the store. Apply online at jobs.lowes.com or on-site...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OjSb_0bbPfPtK00

Anthony Joseph 'Swingtet'

Oswego, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 41 Lake Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Anthony Joseph 'Swingtet' returns to kick off our 2021 Fall Season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXuKW_0bbPfPtK00

Retreat Day Sewing & MORE at Colloca Estate Wed. August 25th 9-5 SHARE

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 142 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

Special Event: Retreat Day Sewing and MORE at Colloca Estate Winery & Lake Effect Vineyard, Fairhaven, NY! Mark your calendars and register to reserve your seat! Date: Wednesday, August 25th Time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNQIa_0bbPfPtK00

McConnell at Spencer's Ali

Oswego, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 126 W 2nd St, Oswego, NY

McConnell at Spencer's Ali is on Facebook. To connect with McConnell at Spencer's Ali, join Facebook today.

Oswego Post

Oswego Post

Oswego, NY
With Oswego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

