Live events coming up in Norwich

(NORWICH, CT) Live events are lining up on the Norwich calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norwich:

Casual Meetup in Èze for English speakers on the French Riviera Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 5 Rue du Château, 06360 Èze

Casual meetup on Friday 8 October 2021, from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm in Èze Village at Deli' for English speakers on the French Riviera!

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Matt Nunemaker Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Unplugged Night acoustic open mic feat: Matt Nunemaker at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

8th Year Anniversary Karaoke Party Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 86 Water Street, Norwich, CT 06360

8th Year Anniversary Karaoke Party at Strange Brew Pub in Norwich, CT!

The Legend of Uncas Leap Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 232 Yantic Street, Norwich, CT 06360

Visit the Yantic River gorge, a wonderful natural resource that is home to the legend of Uncas Leap.

Firearm Factories of Norwich Tour Norwich, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360

Visit the factories where firearms were manufactured from the mid 1800’s to 1931.