Kerrville, TX

Live events on the horizon in Kerrville

Kerrville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kerrville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzEbr_0bbPfKiv00

Live Music with Tim Porter & Gary Hatch!

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13439 S Ranch Rd 783, Kerrville, TX

Live Music at The Ridge! You may also like the following events from Cafe at the Ridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVRFC_0bbPfKiv00

Nerf & Nachos

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 Camp Meeting Rd, Kerrville, TX

Grades K-5th are invited to join us for a night of fun Nerf games and delicious nachos. We do ask that your child bring a Nerf gun of they have one, I will have a few extras. We also ask that your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBdCX_0bbPfKiv00

RNC Grounds KR-02-A-NPA

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 Francisco Lemos St, Kerrville, TX

This is a recurring service morning every Wednesday. Each week a group of intrepid workers with a passion for plants and a love of the outdoors meets at Riverside Nature Center to help maintain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwhB5_0bbPfKiv00

Fredericksburg Tea Party's Boots & BBQ in the Texas Hill Country

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2033 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

Fredericksburg Tea Party welcomes Chad Prather as the key-note speaker for our 2021 Boots & BBQ in the Texas Hill Country!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMuol_0bbPfKiv00

In The Pocket at Pier 27

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1521 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

In The Pocket at Pier 27 at Pier 27 River Lounge, 1521 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028, Kerrville, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

