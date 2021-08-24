Live events on the horizon in Kerrville

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kerrville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

Live Music with Tim Porter & Gary Hatch! Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 13439 S Ranch Rd 783, Kerrville, TX

Live Music at The Ridge!

Nerf & Nachos Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 134 Camp Meeting Rd, Kerrville, TX

Grades K-5th are invited to join us for a night of fun Nerf games and delicious nachos. We do ask that your child bring a Nerf gun of they have one, I will have a few extras. We also ask that your...

RNC Grounds KR-02-A-NPA Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 150 Francisco Lemos St, Kerrville, TX

This is a recurring service morning every Wednesday. Each week a group of intrepid workers with a passion for plants and a love of the outdoors meets at Riverside Nature Center to help maintain...

Fredericksburg Tea Party's Boots & BBQ in the Texas Hill Country Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2033 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

Fredericksburg Tea Party welcomes Chad Prather as the key-note speaker for our 2021 Boots & BBQ in the Texas Hill Country!

In The Pocket at Pier 27 Kerrville, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1521 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

In The Pocket at Pier 27 at Pier 27 River Lounge, 1521 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX 78028, Kerrville, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm