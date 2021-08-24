Live events coming up in Moses Lake

(MOSES LAKE, WA) Live events are coming to Moses Lake.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moses Lake:

Papier-Mâché Sculpture Class Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

In this four-week class, Thursdays in August, you will be working with Papier-Mâché. Papier-Mâché is a versatile and inexpensive medium used both for decorative pieces and in the fine arts...

Downtown Open Mic Night Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 124 E 3rd Ave #212, Moses Lake, WA

Play an instrument or even show us your best comedy routine. Text 509-770-1700 if you\'d like to perform. Just want to listen? Don\'t forget a blanket or chair. Thursday August 26th, 2021 Downtown...

Hot August Cruisin' 2021 Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 813 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake, WA

Hot August Cruisin 2021 . Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at Stratford., Cruising is a huge part of our lives and we think it is time we have the 2nd biggest cruise of...

Original Goat Yoga Sunset Experience Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Part Yoga, part animal assisted therapy. Goat Yoga is about disconnecting from the day to day stress, illness or depression and focusing on happy vibes! No yoga experience is needed. This event is...

Teacher Appreciation Night Moses Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 S Balsam St, Moses Lake, WA

What Teacher Appreciation Night When 8/26/2021, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM