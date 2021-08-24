Cancel
Huber Heights, OH

Huber Heights events calendar

Huber Heights Updates
Huber Heights Updates
 7 days ago

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Huber Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huber Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAQiu_0bbPfFJI00

Open House for Wayne - Wayne High School

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5400 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights, OH

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Wayne High School: Tuesday, August 24 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oINs9_0bbPfFJI00

Planning Commission

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Planning Commission reviews and approves all Planned Unit Developments (PUDs), rezoning requests, and any new subdivisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpR78_0bbPfFJI00

Vertical Horizon

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 Executive Blvd, Huber Heights, OH

TRAIN WITH SPECIAL GUEST VERTICAL HORIZON at Rose Music Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCy5z_0bbPfFJI00

Buddy Guy @ Rose Music Center

Huber Heights, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

BUDDY GUY WITH ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND ROSE MUSIC CENTER AT THE HEIGHTS FRIDAY, AUGUST 27, 2021 Tickets On Sale Friday, May 28 at 11am HUBER HEIGHTS, OH (5/24/21) – Multi-Grammy...

