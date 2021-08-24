Cancel
Selma, AL

Live events coming up in Selma

Posted by 
Selma Daily
 7 days ago

(SELMA, AL) Selma is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Selma area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Lm9a_0bbPfEQZ00

Selma Farmers Market

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 809 Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Avk2i_0bbPfEQZ00

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations

Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Avenue, Selma, AL 36702

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYTrx_0bbPfEQZ00

Esther Life Ministry Pillow Talk

Selma, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 210 Highland Avenue, Selma, AL 36701

A place where we share an intimate space with God. We will come together in prayer, Will discuss our issues, destroy yokes & leave free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29e3Tm_0bbPfEQZ00

Montgomery Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ PCA

Prattville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 322 Old Farm Ln N, Prattville, AL

The Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Montgomery Academy (Montgomery, AL) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 4:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aJA2_0bbPfEQZ00

Nu Breed & Jesse Howard OutLawNation

Prattville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 426 County Road 4 East, Prattville, AL 36067

Come hang out and watch Nu Breed and Jesse Howard and some more take the stage and perform your favorite songs!

Selma Daily

Selma, AL
With Selma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

