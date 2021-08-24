Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City events coming soon

Atlantic City Daily
 7 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Live events are coming to Atlantic City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atlantic City:

Cirque Risque

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The infamous Cirque Risque is a sizzling hot exhibit of raw sensuality and multi-talented artistry drawing audiences from around the world.

Illusions The Drag Brunch Atlantic City-Drag Queen Brunch-Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2832 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

'PLEASE NOTE: WHEN SELECTING YOUR TICKET TYPE THAT BRUNCH IS NOT INCLUDED AND MUST BE PURCHASED AS AN ADD-ON TICKET PER PERSON.

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre_ac hosted by NorSt

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

WMGM Presents Tantric at Bourre Hosted By NorStep with MonteCarlo, The Age of Ore, and Silvertung

The Golden Gays - Thank Yule for Being a friend! Holiday Tour Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, 6th Floor, Atlantic City, NJ, NJ 08401

THE GOLDEN GAYS NYC PRESENT: THANK YULE FOR BEING A FRIEND, A Golden Girls Holiday Musical Adventure in Atlantic City Thanksgiving Week

FOREVER ROD - Direct from Las Vegas comes to Atlantic City August 2022 ONLY

Atlantic City, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:20 PM

Address: Park Place & The Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

FOREVER ROD - Vegas's Top Rod Stewart Tribute Artist Martin Andrew comes to Atlantic City TWO DAYS ONLY - Aug 15th & 21st 2022

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

