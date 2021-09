The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators are ready to enter season four under head coach Dan Mullen, when they host the FAU Owls this coming Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are 29-9 under Coach Mullen since he took over the program. The Gators are coming off an 8-4 season in 2020, where the team played an all SEC schedule during a year things were changed up a bit due to COVID-19. The Gators and Owls have played three times previously, with the Gators winning all three games. Their fourth match up, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in The Swamp and will broadcast on SEC Network.