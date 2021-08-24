Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Destiny 2’ The Witch Queen expansion heads to PC and consoles on February 22nd, 2022

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 8 days ago

The Witch Queen, Destiny’s 2 long-awaited fourth expansion, will launch on February 22nd, 2022, Bungie announced on Tuesday. The expansion will pit players against Savathûn. First mentioned in 2015’s The Taken King, the titular Witch Queen is a foe Destiny players have been waiting years to face. She’s the sister of Oryx, the Hive god players defeated in the aforementioned Taken King expansion, and a character Bungie has meticulously teased in strikes, in-game lore items and more.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Destiny 2#Consoles#Bungie#Oryx#Taken King#Savath N S Throne World#The Witch Queen#Google Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Xbox Game Pass Adding 10 New Games, Including Hades And Skate

It's a new month, which means new games are joining the ever-growing Xbox Game Pass library. This month's additions for those that have Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate includes two different Skate titles, the beloved Hades, and more. Before diving into which new games are coming to the...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's New Anti-Cheat Software May Lower Frame Rate

Today's Destiny 2 Showcase included a look at new content that already has fans of the franchise excited. However, it also included Bungie's next step in its fight against cheaters, which could come with some side effects. The developer is now using BattlEye anti-cheat software in Destiny 2, a step that should keep cheaters out of the game. Unfortunately, it may come at the player's expense, making the game run worse.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
Video GamesGematsu

Axiom Verge 2 for PS4, Switch, and PC now available

Axiom Verge 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Epic Games Store for $19.99, developer Thomas Happ Games announced. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. Here is an overview of the game, via Thomas Happ Games:. About. Axiom Verge 2 is a...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video GamesNME

Step into the grim dark with ‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’

Pixel Toys released Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, VR’s first 40k game, last December and it has seen several improvements since. Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister allows players to step into the grim dark future and blast their way through levels using iconic weapons from the franchise. Players can use boltguns, plasma pistols, and flamers to dispatch foes. If things get too personal, then players can equip power swords or chainswords to cut down their foes.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Destiny 2's seasonal storytelling is now so good that other live games should be taking notes

Yesterday saw the curtain fall on Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer, and with it came a heroic last stand, the death of a reasonably major character, and the seeming confirmation of a heel turn from another. That twist was less shocking if you've been following the weekly story missions, which have been building to the big climax delivered in the 'Epilogue' cutscene that is embedded slightly further down the page.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Go Through the Bone Briar with Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC

We could never have imagined Hunt: Showdown being enhanced and expanded upon with as much content as we’ve had since launch, but it seems like Deep Silver and Crytek have found a way to ensure that players keep coming back for more. New DLC is always a welcome one in these parts, especially when it brings forth new Hunters and Weapons like with Through the Bone Briar.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Axiom Verge 2 out now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2 has launched on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, as revealed by developer Tom Happ. The surprise came as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last night. Though a sequel to the original 2015 action adventure, Happ says you can play the games in any order. Playing as Indra, you’ll head to Antarctica following the call of a mysterious voice. Upon discovering an alternate Earth like world, you’ll find yourself exploring the ruins of a lost civilisation.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Rebel Galaxy is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Rebel Galaxy is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until August 19 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. Rebel Galaxy is described as “a game of action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and negotiation with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe.”
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Fallout tabletop RPG emerges from the vaults

The officially licensed Fallout tabletop roleplaying game is now out, bringing post-nuclear roleplaying to your tabletop from publisher Modiphius Entertainment. With the digital edition now available, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game becomes the latest property to get the tabletop RPG treatment, with a big colorful rulebook that'll probably be bought by just as many people who want to read a fat book of Fallout lore as want to actually play a TTRPG.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC Release Date – when is it coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, this week. It will follow the previously released Sigrblot Season Free Update, which kicked off last July 29. It featured flying, new fighting tournaments, dice games, three new quests, new settlement decorations, items and weapons. This update also included the addition of one-handed swords to the game. It will run until August 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy