Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point events coming soon

Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 7 days ago

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Live events are coming to Stevens Point.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevens Point:

Rock the Brewery - Rock Painting Party

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Division St N, Stevens Point, WI

Have you been wondering how those wonderful rocks you find stashed in various locations around the area are made or how they got there? District 1 Brewing is hosting a Rock the Brewery event to...

5th Annual Wisconsin Rubber Duck Race and Wonderful Water Bash

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4601 WI-66, Stevens Point, WI

This Event is in two parts. First, the Wonderful Water Bash runs from 10AM to 1:30PM. A $10 wristband provides unlimited access to over ten interactive stations located throughout Iverson Park. A...

TRIVIA

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come play trivia at Taps for a chance to win a free beer pitcher, or $5, $10, $15 gift cards. Offered every other week at this time.

2021 Tee-Time for Autism

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 601 Michigan Ave N, Stevens Point, WI

2021 Tee Time for Autism Contact Kirsten Cooper with questions regarding the 3rd Annual Tee Time for Autism. kcooper@autismgreaterwi.org … more

Community Church of Stevens Point Worship 9:15 a.m.

Stevens Point, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 3516 Stanley Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Visit our welcoming, Christ-centered faith family. Engaging, deliberate study of a book of the Bible each Sunday.

