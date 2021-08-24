Wenatchee events coming up

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Wenatchee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wenatchee:

School Board Meeting Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 60 Terminal Ave, Wenatchee, WA

235 Sunset Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 | Phone: 509.663.8161 | Fax: 509.663.3082 Copyright © 2015 Wenatchee Public Schools | Web Disclaimer/Non-Discrimination Statement | Privacy Policy | Submit...

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

2021 BNCW Chefs on Tour Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1, Wenatchee, WA 98801

The 8th Annual BNCW Chefs on Tour has become a not-to-be-missed event in the Wenatchee Valley! Sponsored by: E.D.Y. Construction!

Business After Hours at Draggoo Financial Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1301 Walla Walla Ave Ste A, Wenatchee, WA

Join us again this month at Draggoo Financial! Enjoy food/drinks, networking with friends and new community members. Registration is required, please visit our website at www.wenatchee.org/.

Drop-in MakerSpace: Flight Machines Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 127 S Mission St, Wenatchee, WA

Join us on August 28 & 29 for our last Drop-in Makerspace program of the summer on Flight Machines from 11 AM to 3 PM. Have you ever flown a kite? Kites have been a source of entertainment for...