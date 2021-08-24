Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee events coming up

Posted by 
Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 7 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Wenatchee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wenatchee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7xag_0bbPf4gY00

School Board Meeting

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 60 Terminal Ave, Wenatchee, WA

235 Sunset Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801 | Phone: 509.663.8161 | Fax: 509.663.3082 Copyright © 2015 Wenatchee Public Schools | Web Disclaimer/Non-Discrimination Statement | Privacy Policy | Submit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX3Me_0bbPf4gY00

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279L2c_0bbPf4gY00

2021 BNCW Chefs on Tour

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1, Wenatchee, WA 98801

The 8th Annual BNCW Chefs on Tour has become a not-to-be-missed event in the Wenatchee Valley! Sponsored by: E.D.Y. Construction!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCkTc_0bbPf4gY00

Business After Hours at Draggoo Financial

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1301 Walla Walla Ave Ste A, Wenatchee, WA

Join us again this month at Draggoo Financial! Enjoy food/drinks, networking with friends and new community members. Registration is required, please visit our website at www.wenatchee.org/.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyP3a_0bbPf4gY00

Drop-in MakerSpace: Flight Machines

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 127 S Mission St, Wenatchee, WA

Join us on August 28 & 29 for our last Drop-in Makerspace program of the summer on Flight Machines from 11 AM to 3 PM. Have you ever flown a kite? Kites have been a source of entertainment for...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee Post

Wenatchee, WA
77
Followers
201
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wenatchee Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Government
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bncw Chefs On Tour#Wa Join#Draggoo Financial#Flight Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy