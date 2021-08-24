Cancel
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney calendar: Coming events

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 7 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaffney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhbBS_0bbPf2v600

CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 College Dr, Gaffney, SC

Exhibit duration: August 11 - September 11, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8:00 am to 2pm on Saturday, September 11 Other times will be reserved for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKUU2_0bbPf2v600

Mullinax MudBog

Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 735 Old Buffalo Church Rd, Blacksburg, SC

Gate opens a 3:00pm. Drivers meeting at 4:30pm. entry fee is $10 a person. Kids 10 and under are free. After the race you can play in the holes and can bring anything you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4coD_0bbPf2v600

Asian Doll @ Apex Sat. Sept. 4th Labor Day Weekend!

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 114 West Birnie Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

Asian Doll performing live Saturday Aug 4th Labor Labor Day Weekend @ Apex 114 W Birnie Street Gaffney, SC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n407K_0bbPf2v600

Small Business Saturday Pop Up Market

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341

Small Business Saturday is our biggest POP UP of the year! Join us in supporting the small business community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nqpx_0bbPf2v600

Gaffney Station Farmers Market

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 W Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

Season: Spring, Summer and FallMarket Hours:Spring Market April 10 - May 29, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pmSummer Market June 1 - September 11, 2021Tuesdays,

