Gaffney calendar: Coming events
(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaffney:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 301 College Dr, Gaffney, SC
Exhibit duration: August 11 - September 11, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8:00 am to 2pm on Saturday, September 11 Other times will be reserved for...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 735 Old Buffalo Church Rd, Blacksburg, SC
Gate opens a 3:00pm. Drivers meeting at 4:30pm. entry fee is $10 a person. Kids 10 and under are free. After the race you can play in the holes and can bring anything you want.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 114 West Birnie Street, Gaffney, SC 29340
Asian Doll performing live Saturday Aug 4th Labor Labor Day Weekend @ Apex 114 W Birnie Street Gaffney, SC
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341
Small Business Saturday is our biggest POP UP of the year! Join us in supporting the small business community!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 210 W Frederick St, Gaffney, SC
Season: Spring, Summer and FallMarket Hours:Spring Market April 10 - May 29, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pmSummer Market June 1 - September 11, 2021Tuesdays,
