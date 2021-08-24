Gaffney calendar: Coming events

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaffney:

CHAPS 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Memorial Exhibit Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 College Dr, Gaffney, SC

Exhibit duration: August 11 - September 11, 2021 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8:00 am to 2pm on Saturday, September 11 Other times will be reserved for...

Mullinax MudBog Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 735 Old Buffalo Church Rd, Blacksburg, SC

Gate opens a 3:00pm. Drivers meeting at 4:30pm. entry fee is $10 a person. Kids 10 and under are free. After the race you can play in the holes and can bring anything you want.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 114 West Birnie Street, Gaffney, SC 29340

Asian Doll performing live Saturday Aug 4th Labor Labor Day Weekend @ Apex 114 W Birnie Street Gaffney, SC

Small Business Saturday Pop Up Market Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Factory Shops Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341

Small Business Saturday is our biggest POP UP of the year! Join us in supporting the small business community!

Gaffney Station Farmers Market Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 210 W Frederick St, Gaffney, SC

Season: Spring, Summer and FallMarket Hours:Spring Market April 10 - May 29, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pmSummer Market June 1 - September 11, 2021Tuesdays,