Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville events calendar

Bartlesville News Beat
 7 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Bartlesville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bartlesville:

Empty Bowls 2021

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

13 Volunteers required from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm on the day of the event (Tuesday, August 24th. Volunteers will be assigned various responsibilities during the event such as set up, food servers...

Bartlesville Class of 2005 15 Year Reunion

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Southeast Adams Boulevard, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Join us to celebrate our 15 year high school reunion!

Baby “Sprinkle” for Jacie Chinn

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Join us for a very special Baby “Sprinkle” as we honor Jacie Chinn and her family. Jacie is having another sweet baby girl, and we would love to see you at this event! A “Baby Sprinkle” is a...

LBR #7

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2001 SE Washington Blvd, Bartlesville, OK

LBR #7 at Jim Shoulders Living Legends Park, Henryetta, OK 74437, Henryetta, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm

Mud Kitchen Tuesday, August 24

Bartlesville, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2451 Rice Creek Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Bring your littles and enjoy our outdoor unplugged play experience.

Bartlesville News Beat

Bartlesville, OK
With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

