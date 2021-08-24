Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee events coming soon

Posted by 
Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 7 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQv1Q_0bbPewvo00

Cops N Kids

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Independence St, Shawnee, OK

Download the Cops N Kids app at https://7ydjr.glideapp.io Kid-friendly, games, and more. Free. The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBvWx_0bbPewvo00

FPS Technology Course

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

We will be closed to the public all day for a tournament. Learn how to book an event at our clubhouse or on our course at firelakegolf.com/book-an-event/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjKJB_0bbPewvo00

Open Mic Night at Lucky 7's

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Come out for the first Open Mic Night at Lucky 7's.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh0LT_0bbPewvo00

Girls Night Out The Show at Brickhouse Saloon (Shawnee, OK)

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 113 1/2 North Bell Avenue, #St, Shawnee, OK 74801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Shawnee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1jlW_0bbPewvo00

The Call Conference

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W University St, Shawnee, OK

The Call Conference is designed for individuals who are exploring or pursuing a call from God to ministry leadership. We encourage middle school, high school, and college students, who feel God...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
70
Followers
201
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Hardesty, OK
Shawnee, OK
Government
City
Shawnee, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#W University St#The Call Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy