Shawnee events coming soon
(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1700 W Independence St, Shawnee, OK
Download the Cops N Kids app at https://7ydjr.glideapp.io Kid-friendly, games, and more. Free. The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK
We will be closed to the public all day for a tournament. Learn how to book an event at our clubhouse or on our course at firelakegolf.com/book-an-event/
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK
Come out for the first Open Mic Night at Lucky 7's.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 113 1/2 North Bell Avenue, #St, Shawnee, OK 74801
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Shawnee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 500 W University St, Shawnee, OK
The Call Conference is designed for individuals who are exploring or pursuing a call from God to ministry leadership. We encourage middle school, high school, and college students, who feel God...
