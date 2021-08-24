Shawnee events coming soon

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Shawnee area:

Cops N Kids Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1700 W Independence St, Shawnee, OK

Download the Cops N Kids app at https://7ydjr.glideapp.io Kid-friendly, games, and more. Free. The Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK.

FPS Technology Course Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

We will be closed to the public all day for a tournament. Learn how to book an event at our clubhouse or on our course at firelakegolf.com/book-an-event/

Open Mic Night at Lucky 7's Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 41207 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee, OK

Come out for the first Open Mic Night at Lucky 7's.

Girls Night Out The Show at Brickhouse Saloon (Shawnee, OK) Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 113 1/2 North Bell Avenue, #St, Shawnee, OK 74801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Shawnee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

The Call Conference Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W University St, Shawnee, OK

The Call Conference is designed for individuals who are exploring or pursuing a call from God to ministry leadership. We encourage middle school, high school, and college students, who feel God...