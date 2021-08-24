Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc events calendar

Posted by 
Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 7 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manitowoc:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqfHQ_0bbPev3500

Moore’s Irish Pub – Manitowoc

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 811 Jay St, Manitowoc, WI

Copyright © 2021 America's Pub Quiz — All Rights Reserved Web Design + Development by SimDex LLC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wprn_0bbPev3500

Really Big Prints

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

August 3rd -September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Features large scale prints made during the University of Wisconsin – Green...

Learn More

Members and County Invitational

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

MEMBERS AND COUNTY INVITATIONAL August 22-September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Local artists and Rahr-West Art Museum Members...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owiLC_0bbPev3500

Back to School Night and Jefferson Community Fun Fair

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We can’t wait to see our Griffin families at Back to School Night! Meet your teacher, drop off supplies, and participate in the Jefferson Community Fun Fair!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2auXPy_0bbPev3500

Family Activity Night: Glaze & Paint - Polar Bear | Grab & Go Bags

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:15 PM

Address: 707 Quay Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Make a 3D polar bear floating on an ice chunk.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
69
Followers
198
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wi Copyright#Rahr West Art Museum#Wi 54220
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy