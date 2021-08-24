Manitowoc events calendar

(MANITOWOC, WI) Live events are lining up on the Manitowoc calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manitowoc:

Moore’s Irish Pub – Manitowoc Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 811 Jay St, Manitowoc, WI

Really Big Prints Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

August 3rd -September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Features large scale prints made during the University of Wisconsin – Green...

Members and County Invitational Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

MEMBERS AND COUNTY INVITATIONAL August 22-September 12, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. Local artists and Rahr-West Art Museum Members...

Back to School Night and Jefferson Community Fun Fair Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

We can’t wait to see our Griffin families at Back to School Night! Meet your teacher, drop off supplies, and participate in the Jefferson Community Fun Fair!

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 05:15 PM

Address: 707 Quay Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Make a 3D polar bear floating on an ice chunk.