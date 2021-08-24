Pictures of the Past

View more in
Lincoln, IL
Things to do in Weldon Springs State Park, ClintonTyrone WallaceClinton, IL
This October, Horror Films and The Paranormal Collide at a Real Haunted House in Southwestern IllinoisSomething Something MediaIllinois State
You must once again wear a mask indoors in Illinois: Pritzker announces statewide mask mandateJennifer GeerIllinois State
5 Worst Places To Live In IllinoisRiley BlueIllinois State
10 Most Dangerous Cities in IllinoisVisual FreedomIllinois State
Texas State|Posted byCNN
The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats
(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
New Orleans, LA|Posted byNBC News
First light shines on parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida
While nearly 1 million customers in Louisiana were still without power and Hurricane Ida's death toll rose from four to six, a glimmer of hope emerged Wednesday morning as one of the region's main utilities restored service for some in parts of New Orleans. "The first light shined early this...
Environment|Posted byReuters
Evacuees anxiously follow course of California fire near Lake Tahoe
CARSON CITY, Nevada, Sept. 1 (Reuters) - Red Cross officials who have turned a Carson City recreation center into a shelter have tried to make evacuees from the wildfire raging near Lake Tahoe as comfortable as possible. Cots are placed at COVID-safe distances from each other on the gym floor,...
TV & Videos|Posted byThe Associated Press
Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and disparaging comments. Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was...
San Diego, CA|Posted byABC News
1 rescued, 5 unaccounted for after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
One person has been rescued and five people are unaccounted for.
Military|Posted byThe Associated Press
Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defensive President Joe Biden called the U.S. airlift to extract more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and other allies from Afghanistan to end a 20-year war an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind. Twenty-four hours after the last American...
Florida State|Posted byABC News
Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates
Florida’s Department of Education announced it would sanction school boards in two counties with school mask mandates.
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
McCarthy says GOP 'will not forget' if firms hand records to Jan. 6 panel
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday that Republicans “will not forget” if telecommunications companies turn phone and email records over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The comment follows the select committee sending letters to 35 companies Monday asking them to preserve...
Texas State|Posted byThe Hill
Texas legislature approves voting overhaul
The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
New Orleans, LA|Posted byABC News
Report: Man attacked by alligator in Ida's floodwaters
A Louisiana sheriff says a man had his arm ripped off by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing
