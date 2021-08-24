Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Nike New York tennis collection takes us back to vintage ’80s designs

By Women's Tennis Blog
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike players will bring a new twist on varsity sport with a retro-inspired tennis collection ready for the 2021 US Open. This post contains affiliate links. Contrast striped trims and ribbed details combined with the characteristic red/blue/green/yellow color palette revive the classic ’80 style. The Nike Fall NY Slam Dress...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Color#Nike New York#Nikecourt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Purposefully Repurposed Fashion

Levi's is partnering with tennis star Naomi Osaka in a thoughtfully produced upcycled denim line. The new Levi's x Naomi Osaka line will be made from vintage upcycled Levi's denim and will draw inspiration from Osaka's Japanese heritage. The line features two styles of denim shorts, a trucker jacket bustier, and a denim kimono.
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Capsule Collection Inspired by New York City

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is continuing her successful collaboration with Reebok. The capsule collection, called “Let Me Be…In My World,” will feature footwear and apparel inspired by the rapper’s hometown of New York City. The collaboration will feature pieces with versatility, from tight fits to oversized details. More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2020The 10 Most-Searched Red Carpet Stars of 2019Reebok's Idea to Retrofit Gas Stations as Fitness Centers Launching alongside the new collection, which will drop on Aug. 27, is also a Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker, which will be available in women’s and...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals 2021 US Open Tennis Collection

After a year hiatus, Ralph Lauren returns for the 2021 with a men’s and women’s collections for the US Open Tennis Championships collection. Polo Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons. Polo Ralph Lauren is an official partner to tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.
New York City, NY27east.com

Exhibition By ‘No W here Collective’ In New York

East End artists and friends Alice Hope, Toni Ross and Bastienne Schmidt are currently showing their work in “No W here,” and exhibition running through September 11 at Ricco/Maresca Gallery in Chelsea. The artists share a deep friendship that has endured for more than 20 years and this is their...
Yogathefashionistastories.com

Fashion Find: V Shred Athleisure Wear

Whether I am working out or running errands, active or athleisure leggings are a big part of my wardrobe and having a comfy pair that I can transition from season to season is key. V SHRED has a great, premium line of active wear that is available in some great colors. I love the ''Seamless Flex'' leggings because they are super comfortable, with a ribbed high-waist and a shape that is flattering on the body from the waist down.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Rothy’s is Bringing Retro Back With Their Vintage-Looking Varsity Collection

Cool quarterbacks, skilled soccer players, speedy water polo prodigies, hell, even brainy chess players all got to rep that ever-so-stylish high school varsity jacket back in the day. The jacket has stayed a timeless hallway companion throughout its history and continues to drape the backs of high school’s most elite to this day. Whether or not you owned one of these jackets yourself, we can all agree that varsity apparel has an effortless coolness to it that’s hard to come by. From the best rugby shirts to classic white sneakers, varsity apparel is an unchanging style that’s lasted as far back...
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

An Actual Bridgerton Shoe Collection Is Coming, Courtesy Of One Of The Coolest Footwear Brands

The first series of Bridgerton may have landed on Netflix back in December of last year but it seems the world's collective obsession with the show has not faltered. Firstly, we all started desperately searching for fashion and homeware that gave us Regency vibes and then, just recently, Hill House – purveyors of the infamous Nap Dress – even announced a collection of dresses made in collaboration with the show. Now? Well, now you can (almost) literally walk a mile in the shoes of Daphne Bridgerton herself.
Designers & CollectionsKIMT

Serena Williams and Nike unveil shoe and apparel collection

Serena Williams is pairing up with Nike to try to bring more people of color into the world of fashion design. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old tennis legend joined Nike in unveiling a collection of women's athleisure wear and accessories, created by a group of 10 up-and-coming designers known as the Serena Williams Design Crew, or SWDC.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Marc Jacob's Summer 2021 Collection Is Packed With Stylish Sporty Styles—Here's 6 Pieces We're Buying

If you're anything like us, athleisure wear has become one of your favorite fashion trends. I mean, anytime you can throw on a sweatsuit or sporty dress and still look stylish, that's a win in our book. So, of course, we've been looking for more pieces to add to our closet, and today we were thrilled to come across Marc Jacob's summer 2021 collection. From a sweatsuit to a tennis dress and tie-dye sneakers, the collection is packed with cute sleek, sporty styles that are actually worth splurging on. (Oh, and the Small Traveler Tote is totally giving us Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Tote Bag vibes.)
Apparelcbslocal.com

Vintage Purse Collection

We are at the Fabulous Finds on Fulton and they're showing us their huge vintage purse collection! See what vintage purses they have for you, some are as old as 100 years old!
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Saintwoods' SW.013 Collection Is Filled With Cheeky Slogans

Montréal-based brand Saintwoods unveils SW.013, its latest ready-to-wear collection, with a lookbook previewing a range of unisex clothing designed with tongue-in-cheek humor. The lifestyle label and creative agency delivers a tightly edited selection of graphic apparel, versatile wardrobe staples and statement accessories. A crewneck knit sweater stands out for its...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Champion Takes it Back to the Archive with New Collection

Over the past few years, sportswear brand Champion have become one of the true staples of both streetwear and comfort in Australia. A combination of the brand’s high quality (hello, reverse weave), classic design and brand heritage, plus Australia’s love of plush sweats – and, apparently, lockdowns – has solidified Champion’s status as one of our favourite brands.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Target's Fall 2021 Designer Collection Items Will All Be Under $80

As difficult as it is to let go of summer and all the playful fashion that come with it (Easy-to-wear sandals! Strappy tanks! Breezy sundresses!), it’s time to start planning your sartorial game plan for fall. Luckily enough, there’s plenty of news out there to help shift you out of summer mode and into an autumn dressing mindset. For instance, the fall 2021 trend reports are live, New York Fashion Week will resume in person, and Target just announced it’s releasing a fall-themed, accessible designer collaboration this September. Inside Target’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection, you’ll find more than 180 designs across apparel and accessories by Sandy Liang, Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, and Rachel Comey. Are you feeling that electric buzz about shopping for cold-weather goodies yet? If not, keep reading because there’s much more to get excited about with the retailer’s upcoming collab.
Designers & Collectionsblac.media

ChoCho Chen Launches Summer Swimsuit Collection

ChoCho Chen the Fashion House has launched their summer swimsuit collection. The bright and bold designs bring artistry to the body. Stephanie-Blair Watts founder and designer of ChoCho Chen says, “the artwork is the main focus.”. ChoCho Chen offers three collections for the swimsuit line. She created the Butterfly Effect,...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Controversial Y2K Pant Style Is Back—& Better Than Ever

Y2K fashion was all about the subversive. The ultra-low-slung jeans, the slinky tops, the teeny-tiny sunglasses—anything to give a sartorial fuck-you to older generations. The resurgence of trends of that era has brought with it another blasphemous love-to-hate-it style: the cargo pant. Rihanna has been trying to bring them back for years and they have since earned the Loewe seal of approval.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Jay West Unites With FFO for a New York Inspired Collection

Contemporary artist Jay West has teamed up with the Canadian streetwear brand, Far From Ordinary (FFO). The two united to produce a capsule collection that was inspired by New York. The partnership began when co-designers and co-owners of FFO, Nick Welch and Adrian Kinnavanthong, met the Harlem-born contemporary artist at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy