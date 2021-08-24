Rio Grande City calendar: What's coming up

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rio Grande City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rio Grande City area:

I Love the 90's Tour Sullivan City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: Dolphin Cove, Cameron county, TX 78595

I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR invites attendees to reminisce about the trend-setting decade with some of the most iconic music

Useful and Edible Plants Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2800 S Bentsen Palm Dr, Mission, TX

Learn about the plants of South Texas and their importance to people & wildlife. Bentsen Rio Grande Valley is home to many plant species that are unique to the area and have many, sometimes...

Blood Drive Event Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1352 E 1st St e, Mission, TX

Be a part of saving someone's life by donating blood. Date: August 27th Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location: 1352 E 1st St E, Mission Tx, 78572 Vitals signs, Sugar Levels Check-up Available, and...

SC Training | Latino Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 US-83 BUS, Mission, TX 78572

If you have a heart to see No Place Left among Latino populations in North America and beyond...this training is for you!!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Edinburg, TX 78504

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!Virtual Speed Dating