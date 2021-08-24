Pa Mas and Witchin’ Kitchen Ready to Put a Spell on You

During a playful moment with her assistant on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats founder Doron Petersan claimed, “Vegans are so cool.” Some might scoff, but in the context of this competition, the proof is in the pudding: Petersan and her team would go on to win the show—twice. Whether you’re intimately familiar with dairy alternatives, skeptical of food that is “impossible” by its own admission, or simply curious about food science and alternative ways of eating, this event might just fill that craving. Presented by the United States Botanic Garden as part of a series on local chefs, this online tutorial will highlight the plants that bring Petersan’s vegan cookies to life and offer the chance to learn from one of D.C ‘s culinary luminaries. Armed with her dietetics degree and a resume of restaurant experience, Petersan opened Sticky Fingers in 1999. Following the vegan bakery’s success, Petersan divulged 100 secret Sticky Fingers recipes in her 2015 cookbook. (Seventeen years after opening Sticky Fingers, Petersan opened her second veg-forward venture—the plant-based diner Fare Well.) You can pop over to 1370 Park Road NW in Columbia Heights to sample some well-loved fare at Petersan’s bakery, including the vanilla latte cake or a “fudgetastic” brownie—all made without animal products. Or, you can pre-register for the Garden’s Local Chef Series where you can learn to impress company with your very own Petersan-approved vegan goodies. The online U.S. Botanic Garden event begins at 12 p.m. on Aug. 13. Pre-registration is required. usbg.gov. Free.