Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla events coming up

Walla Walla News Beat
 7 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Walla Walla calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Blues Crew Multi-Day Work Party: North Fork John Day Tower Unit 2-4 days

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6 1/2 North 2nd Avenue Suite 304, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Blues Crew Multi-Day Work Party NF John Day USFS Ranger District on the Tower Mountain and North Winom Trails - Work 2-4 days!

Downtown Farmers Market — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 106 W Main St, Walla Walla, WA

Join us for the Downtown Farmers Market. You'll find fresh cut flowers, flower baskets, beautifully crafted artisan items, and of course local produce. Interested in being a vendor at the Downtown...

Morgan Myles Live at Lagana Cellars

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Please join us on August 21st for an epic night of music and fun at Lagana Cellars w/ Morgan Myles, a soulful, powerhouse singer-songwriter. About this Event

Solace - Drop-In Adult Grief Support — Walla Walla Community Hospice | Patient and Family Care

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1067 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA

This open, adult, drop-in grief support opportunity occurs weekly. No need to register, just stop in weekly or as needed. Find support through sharing your grief with a highly qualified and...

Combine Art Collective

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 130 E Rose St #102, Walla Walla, WA

About Katherine in her own words - I got a degree in fine arts from Washington State University and had a career teaching art to seventh and eighth graders in Seattle. It wasn’t until I retired...

Walla Walla, WA
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

